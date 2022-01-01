Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
East Aurora
/
East Aurora
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
East Aurora restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON
Elm Street Bakery
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
Avg 4.5
(1002 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
More about Elm Street Bakery
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
