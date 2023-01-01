Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Blue Eyed Baker

33 Elm St, East Aurora

Takeout
Brioche Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Brioche Cinnamon Rolls, baked to perfection and topped with house-made Cream Cheese Icing!
More about Blue Eyed Baker
Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

Takeout
Frosted Cinnamon Roll Latte$0.00
It's the month of national cinnamon roll day, and we're celebrating! Sweet and savory cinnamon sugar infused with rich espresso, frothy milk and topped with pillowy whipped cream.
Cinnamon Roll Waffle$9.99
A thick and crispy Cinnamon Waffle paired with a maple cream cheese icing and dusted with cinnamon
More about Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar
dopest dough

695 Main Street, East Aurora

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Rolls$5.00
More about dopest dough

