Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
East Aurora
/
East Aurora
/
Cobbler
East Aurora restaurants that serve cobbler
Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
No reviews yet
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
More about Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar -East Aurora
33 Elm St., E. Aurora
No reviews yet
Blueberry Cobbler Latte 12 Oz W Oat Milk
$4.50
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar -East Aurora
Browse other tasty dishes in East Aurora
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffles
Chai Lattes
French Fries
Belgian Waffles
Peanut Butter Cookies
Caesar Salad
Pudding
More near East Aurora to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Derby
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(310 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston