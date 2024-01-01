Fajitas in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve fajitas
Cafe Services - 474 - Fisher Price
636 Girard Ave, East Aurora
|Chicken Fajita Panini
|$10.99
(Sliced Boars Head Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Roasted Peppers and Onions on Sourdough Bread)
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
|Fajita Combo
|$20.37
Fajita combo includes six 6" flour tortillas, red, green & yellow peppers, red & yellow onions, rice, refried beans, corn pudding, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Please chose two proteins.
|Fajitas
|$0.00
Fajitas include four 6" flour tortillas, red, green & yellow peppers, red & yellow onions, rice, refried beans, corn pudding, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$18.34
A 12" flour tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, sautéed peppers and onions.