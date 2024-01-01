Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 474 - Fisher Price

636 Girard Ave, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Panini$10.99
(Sliced Boars Head Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, Roasted Peppers and Onions on Sourdough Bread)
More about Cafe Services - 474 - Fisher Price
Arriba Tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Combo$20.37
Fajita combo includes six 6" flour tortillas, red, green & yellow peppers, red & yellow onions, rice, refried beans, corn pudding, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Please chose two proteins.
Fajitas$0.00
Fajitas include four 6" flour tortillas, red, green & yellow peppers, red & yellow onions, rice, refried beans, corn pudding, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla$18.34
A 12" flour tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, sautéed peppers and onions.
More about Arriba Tortilla

