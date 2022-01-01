Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in East Aurora

Go
East Aurora restaurants
Toast

East Aurora restaurants that serve french toast

Elm Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street

72 Elm Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.00
an assortment of ESB bread with strawberry rhubarb compote, and whipped lemon thyme butter
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.00
an assortment of ESB bread with strawberry rhubarb compote, and whipped lemon thyme butter
More about Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
Item pic

 

Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast - Cinnamon$8.99
Thick-cut cinnamon bread cooked to perfection with your choice of maple syrup or upgrade to the Tiramisu French Toast with rich marscarpone espresso cream and drizzled with tiramisu syrup.
French Toast - Tiramisu$9.99
Taste's famous french toast smothered in rich espresso whipped cream and drizzled with tiramisu syrup
More about Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in East Aurora

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Pudding

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Chai Lattes

Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near East Aurora to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston