French toast in East Aurora

More about Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$12.00
an assortment of ESB bread with strawberry rhubarb compote, and whipped lemon thyme butter
More about Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar
Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|French Toast - Cinnamon
|$8.99
Thick-cut cinnamon bread cooked to perfection with your choice of maple syrup or upgrade to the Tiramisu French Toast with rich marscarpone espresso cream and drizzled with tiramisu syrup.
|French Toast - Tiramisu
|$9.99
Taste's famous french toast smothered in rich espresso whipped cream and drizzled with tiramisu syrup