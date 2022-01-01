Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve lobsters

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Pasta$34.95
4 oz. of lobster pieces, asparagus, mushrooms, parmesan cheese in a brandy cream sauce with parpadelli pasta.
More about Rick's on Main
a0f11e58-352d-4958-8637-94d825665cf8 image

 

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$16.99
House recipe lobster roll with a touch of green onion served on a buttery toasted brioche roll and a side of chips and our house-made sweet & spicy pickles
More about Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
Arriba Tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Lobster Quesadilla$21.26
Jalapeno cheddar tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, sautéed shrimp & lobster with corn salsa & chipotle sour cream.
More about Arriba Tortilla

