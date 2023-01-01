Paninis in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve paninis
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON
Elm Street Bakery - Elm Street Bakery
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
roasted chicken, peperonata, provolone, basil, garlic chive aioli, on sourdough
Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$14.99
Oven Roasted Herbed Chicken with Homemade Basil Pesto Mayo, Tomato and melted Provolone; grilled on our freshly baked Focaccia Bread.
|Roasted Turkey Caprese Panini
|$13.99
Fresh roasted turkey, mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze and fresh cut tomatoes all grilled on Focaccia bread. Served with a side salad.