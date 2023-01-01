Paninis in East Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Elm Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

Elm Street Bakery - Elm Street Bakery

72 Elm Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Panini$15.00
roasted chicken, peperonata, provolone, basil, garlic chive aioli, on sourdough
More about Elm Street Bakery - Elm Street Bakery
Chicken Pesto Panini image

 

Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Panini$14.99
Oven Roasted Herbed Chicken with Homemade Basil Pesto Mayo, Tomato and melted Provolone; grilled on our freshly baked Focaccia Bread.
Roasted Turkey Caprese Panini$13.99
Fresh roasted turkey, mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze and fresh cut tomatoes all grilled on Focaccia bread. Served with a side salad.
More about Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar

