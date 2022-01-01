Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Cheesecake$10.00
More about Rick's on Main
Elm Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street

72 Elm Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake$48.00
Serves 12
More about Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street

