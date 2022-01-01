Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pumpkin cheesecake in
East Aurora
/
East Aurora
/
Pumpkin Cheesecake
East Aurora restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
Rick's on Main
687 E Main St, East Aurora
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$10.00
More about Rick's on Main
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON
Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
Avg 4.5
(1002 reviews)
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
$48.00
Serves 12
More about Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
