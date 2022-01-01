Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
A simple cheese Quesadilla made on a plain tortilla shell and served with chips. Add chicken for a Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla.
More about Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
Left Coast Taco image

 

Left Coast Taco

54 Elm Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA$6.00
14" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH A BLEND OF SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO AND CREMA.
More about Left Coast Taco
Arriba Tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas
All of our quesadillas start with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, melted to perfection & folded into a 12" tortilla. Served on the side is sour cream & pico de gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.34
A 12" flour tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, sautéed peppers and onions.
Quesadillas
A blend of freshly grated cheeses folded into a 10" flour tortilla & your choice of meat. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
More about Arriba Tortilla

