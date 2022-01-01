Quesadillas in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve quesadillas
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
A simple cheese Quesadilla made on a plain tortilla shell and served with chips. Add chicken for a Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla.
Left Coast Taco
54 Elm Street, East Aurora
|QUESADILLA
|$6.00
14" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH A BLEND OF SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO AND CREMA.
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
|Quesadillas
All of our quesadillas start with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, melted to perfection & folded into a 12" tortilla. Served on the side is sour cream & pico de gallo.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.34
A 12" flour tortilla filled with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, sautéed peppers and onions.
|Quesadillas
A blend of freshly grated cheeses folded into a 10" flour tortilla & your choice of meat. Served with sour cream & pico de gallo.