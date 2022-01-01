Tacos in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve tacos
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Quinoa Taco Bowl
|$13.99
WINNER - Best Healthy Option at Taste of East Aurora! A fresh bed of greens topped with seasoned quinoa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, avocado, and finished with salsa and sour cream.
Left Coast Taco
54 Elm Street, East Aurora
|BEAN TACO
|$4.00
Our seasoned house pinto beans in a taco. (vegan)
|SHRIMP TACO
|$5.00
Seared marinated shrimp.
|CARNITAS TACO
|$4.00
Slow roasted confit pork shoulder.
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
|Taco Platter
Your choice of any three tacos (6" soft or hard shell tortillas). Served on the side is rice, refried beans & corn pudding.
|Taco Family Pack
|$39.49
Includes twelve 6" flour tortillas with chicken, beef, rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, hot sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Comes with chips & salsa.
|Taco