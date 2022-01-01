Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve tacos

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

Quinoa Taco Bowl$13.99
WINNER - Best Healthy Option at Taste of East Aurora! A fresh bed of greens topped with seasoned quinoa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, avocado, and finished with salsa and sour cream.
Left Coast Taco

54 Elm Street, East Aurora

BEAN TACO$4.00
Our seasoned house pinto beans in a taco. (vegan)
SHRIMP TACO$5.00
Seared marinated shrimp.
CARNITAS TACO$4.00
Slow roasted confit pork shoulder.
FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Taco Platter
Your choice of any three tacos (6" soft or hard shell tortillas). Served on the side is rice, refried beans & corn pudding.
Taco Family Pack$39.49
Includes twelve 6" flour tortillas with chicken, beef, rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, hot sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Comes with chips & salsa.
Taco
