Waffles in East Aurora

East Aurora restaurants
East Aurora restaurants that serve waffles

G3 - Griffon Gastropub

634 Main Street, East Aurora

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Bill

185 Main St, East Aurora

TO Waffle Fries$4.49
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

634 Main Street, East Aurora

Belgian Waffle$8.99
Thick and crispy, served with Maple Syrup or add strawberries and whipped cream
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

33 Elm St., E. Aurora

Belgian Waffle-Friday through Sunday Only**takes 20 min to prepare$7.25
Made to Order with real maple syrup and fruit on top/Add Coconut Whipped Cream $.75
