Waffles in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve waffles
G3 - Griffon Gastropub
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Bill
185 Main St, East Aurora
|TO Waffle Fries
|$4.49
Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar
634 Main Street, East Aurora
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Thick and crispy, served with Maple Syrup or add strawberries and whipped cream