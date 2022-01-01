Walnut salad in East Aurora
East Aurora restaurants that serve walnut salad
More about Rick's on Main
Rick's on Main
687 E Main St, East Aurora
|Warm Walnut Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.95
served over field greens with roasted red & yellow peppers, grilled red onions, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes & dressed with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON
Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
72 Elm Street, East Aurora
|Kale+Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.00
Root Down Farm kale, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, crumbled danish blue cheese, pickled red onions, maple walnut vinaigrette
|Kale+Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.00