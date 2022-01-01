Walnut salad in East Aurora

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rick's on Main image

 

Rick's on Main

687 E Main St, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Walnut Crusted Goat Cheese Salad$14.95
served over field greens with roasted red & yellow peppers, grilled red onions, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes & dressed with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Rick's on Main
Elm Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street

72 Elm Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)
Takeout
Kale+Apple Walnut Salad$14.00
Root Down Farm kale, sliced apples, spiced walnuts, crumbled danish blue cheese, pickled red onions, maple walnut vinaigrette
More about Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street

Map

