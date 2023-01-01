Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in East Chicago

East Chicago restaurants
East Chicago restaurants that serve tortas

El Pastorcito

3825 Main Street, East Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta$6.00
Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and beans
More about El Pastorcito
Taqueria Mi Jalisco - 4302 Indianapolis Blvd /í

4302 Indianapolis Blvd /í, East Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta De Birria$8.99
More about Taqueria Mi Jalisco - 4302 Indianapolis Blvd /í

