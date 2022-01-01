Go
East Coast Catering & Cafe

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

769 Avenue A • $$

Avg 4.7 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Chicken Each$11.95
JUICY WHOLE CHICKEN ROASTED TO PERFECTION
Roast Pork Sandwich$8.95
TENDER & JUICY SLICED ROAST MARINATED PORK SERVED ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD
Fries$3.95
Cream Of Turkey Small$3.95
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Roast Beef Sandwich$9.95
HOMEMADE ROAST BEEF TOPPED W/LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS & MAYO SERVED ON A HERO
Large Coffee$2.50
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Chicken Fingers With Fries$10.95
FRESHLY COOKED CHICKEN FINGERS SERVED W/FRIES
Coke 20oz$2.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

769 Avenue A

Bayonne NJ

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
