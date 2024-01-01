Go
Banner picView gallery

East Coast Wings - Mocksville, NC-107

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1112 Yadkinville Road

Mocksville, NC 27028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1112 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville NC 27028

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ketchie Creek Bakery- Clemmons
orange star4.8 • 1,115
844 Valley Rd Mocksville, NC 27028
View restaurantnext
Ketchie Creek Bakery and Cafe - Mocksville
orange star4.8 • 1,115
844 Valley Rd Mocksville, NC 27028
View restaurantnext
601 Burgers & Brews
orange starNo Reviews
2203 N US-601 Mocksville, NC 27028
View restaurantnext
Coffee House 915 - Millers Creek
orange starNo Reviews
3741 Highway 64 W Mocksville, NC 27028
View restaurantnext
Tanglewood Pizza Company
orange star4.3 • 577
5539 US Hwy 158 Advance, NC 27006
View restaurantnext
The Brick Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2650 LEWISVILLE CLEMMONS RD Clemmons, NC 27012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mocksville

Ketchie Creek Bakery- Clemmons
orange star4.8 • 1,115
844 Valley Rd Mocksville, NC 27028
View restaurantnext
Ketchie Creek Bakery and Cafe - Mocksville
orange star4.8 • 1,115
844 Valley Rd Mocksville, NC 27028
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Mocksville

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

East Coast Wings - Mocksville, NC-107

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston