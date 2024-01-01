Go
Banner picView gallery

East Coast Wings - Kernersville, NC-109

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

800 North Main Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

800 North Main Street, Kernersville NC 27284

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Burger Spot - BBS Kernersville
orange starNo Reviews
803 Old Winston Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Monte De Rey - 838 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
838 South Main Street Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
J. Peppers Southern Grille
orange starNo Reviews
841 Old Winston Rd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,150
201 Century Blvd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Blue Naples Pizzeria - 1519 Union Cross Road
orange starNo Reviews
1519 Union Cross Road Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Brother Cluckers - 1547 Union Cross Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1547 Union Cross Rd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kernersville

Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,150
201 Century Blvd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kernersville

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

East Coast Wings - Kernersville, NC-109

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston