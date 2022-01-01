East Elmhurst restaurants you'll love
East Elmhurst's top cuisines
Must-try East Elmhurst restaurants
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Antonio's Kitchen
76-08 21st Avenue, East Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Antonio Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens with Pears, Corn, Beats, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Balsamic Dressing
|Lg Sicilian Pizza
|$19.00
Thick Fluffy Square Style Pizza with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella
|Chicken Parmigiana Entree
|$18.95
Breaded, Fried and Baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Mr Brunos Pizzeria
75-63 31st Ave, East Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings (8) Small
|$9.50
|Pie Classic Round
|$17.50
|Garlic Knots
|$2.00
Table 21
76-08 21st Avenue n/a, East Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Chicken Marsala
|$21.00
Sautéed chicken in a mushroom and marsala wine sauce
|Fettucine Alfredo
|$17.00
White cream sauce made with butter, Romano cheese and heavy cream
|Chicken Parm - Italian Stallion
|$16.00
Crispy fried breaded chicken cutlet, homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and fresh grated Pecorino Romano on a toasted garlic hero
Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights
75-59 31st Ave, East Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Chocolate / Hazelnut Log
|$1.00
Almond Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut Crème Brulée, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate crunch
|Grand Marnier Log
|$1.00
Grand Marnier flavor, Butter-Cream, Vanilla Cake, Orange Confits
|Creole
|$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, White & Dark Chocolate Mousse, Coffee Syrup
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dalton's Bar and Grill
84-14 Astoria Blvd, East Elmhurst
Bistro Eloise
75-57 31st Ave, Queens