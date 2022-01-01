East Elmhurst restaurants you'll love

East Elmhurst's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Salad
Cake
Latin American
Must-try East Elmhurst restaurants

Antonio's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Antonio's Kitchen

76-08 21st Avenue, East Elmhurst

Avg 4.1 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Antonio Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with Pears, Corn, Beats, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Balsamic Dressing
Lg Sicilian Pizza$19.00
Thick Fluffy Square Style Pizza with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana Entree$18.95
Breaded, Fried and Baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
More about Antonio's Kitchen
Mr Brunos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Mr Brunos Pizzeria

75-63 31st Ave, East Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings (8) Small$9.50
Pie Classic Round$17.50
Garlic Knots$2.00
More about Mr Brunos Pizzeria
Table 21 image

 

Table 21

76-08 21st Avenue n/a, East Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Marsala$21.00
Sautéed chicken in a mushroom and marsala wine sauce
Fettucine Alfredo$17.00
White cream sauce made with butter, Romano cheese and heavy cream
Chicken Parm - Italian Stallion$16.00
Crispy fried breaded chicken cutlet, homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and fresh grated Pecorino Romano on a toasted garlic hero
More about Table 21
Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights image

 

Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights

75-59 31st Ave, East Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate / Hazelnut Log$1.00
Almond Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut Crème Brulée, Milk Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate crunch
Grand Marnier Log$1.00
Grand Marnier flavor, Butter-Cream, Vanilla Cake, Orange Confits
Creole$1.00
Chocolate Sponge Cake, White & Dark Chocolate Mousse, Coffee Syrup
More about Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights
Piu Bella image

 

Piu Bella

79-16 21st ave, East Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WF Margherita$14.00
More about Piu Bella
Dalton's Bar and Grill image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dalton's Bar and Grill

84-14 Astoria Blvd, East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dalton's Bar and Grill
Havana Blvd image

 

Havana Blvd

91-01 Astoria Boulevard, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Havana Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Bistro Eloise

75-57 31st Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bistro Eloise
Neighborhoods within East Elmhurst to explore

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More near East Elmhurst to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
