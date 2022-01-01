Go
American
Bars & Lounges

East End Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

841 Reviews

$$

1016 Main St.

Lafayette, IN 47901

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$9.00
Spring herbs, truffle oil, parmesan with roasted garlic aioli.
East End Burger$15.00
8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.
Small House Salad$5.00
Applewood bacon, boiled egg, crouton, cucumber, tomato, spring greens, with white balsamic dressing.
BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket$17.00
Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.
Pastrami Cobb Salad$13.00
Spring Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Boiled Egg, Red Peppers & Pastrami
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Creamy cheddar grits, Smoking Goose tasso ham, roasted red peppers, green onions.
Large House Salad$10.00
Applewood bacon, boiled egg, crouton, cucumber, tomato, spring greens, with white balsamic dressing.
Bruschetta Spreads$13.00
With Hummus, Pesto, Honey and Herb Goat Cheese, & Roasted Tomatoes on the Vine
Full Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs$28.00
Full rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ, served creamy coleslaw and hickory baked beans.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

1016 Main St., Lafayette IN 47901

