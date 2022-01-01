Go
Toast

East End Hardware

Come in and enjoy!

3005 Leeland St • $

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

3005 Leeland St

Houston TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roots Wine Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Roots
Wine Bar and Restaurant

East End Backyard

No reviews yet

Ask your bartender about our new cocktail menu!

Cobos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiny Champions

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tiny Champions! We are a fun place to hang with your buds and eat vegetables, pasta, pizza and of course ice cream. Things we love: fermentation, root beer, and playing with dough.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston