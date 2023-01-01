Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in East Falmouth

East Falmouth restaurants
East Falmouth restaurants that serve brisket

PIZZA

Moto Pizza - Falmouth

500 WAQUOIT HWY, EAST FALMOUTH

Avg 4.3 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Hot Brisket - New!$19.75
Tender, smoked brisket touched off with our new Nashville Hot sauce—sits on a tangy base of red red cabbage slaw. Topped with our whole milk mozzarella and fresh jalapeño.
More about Moto Pizza - Falmouth
Wicked N' Wood

383 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.95
A generous portion of slow smoked brisket and signature slaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on our Signature grilled bun.
Brisket - By the Pound$27.95
Our Signature slow smoked brisket. Sold in quarter-pound increments.
Brisket Combo$16.95
10 ounces of our Signature slow smoked brisket, served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.
More about Wicked N' Wood

