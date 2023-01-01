Brisket in East Falmouth
East Falmouth restaurants that serve brisket
PIZZA
Moto Pizza - Falmouth
500 WAQUOIT HWY, EAST FALMOUTH
|Nashville Hot Brisket - New!
|$19.75
Tender, smoked brisket touched off with our new Nashville Hot sauce—sits on a tangy base of red red cabbage slaw. Topped with our whole milk mozzarella and fresh jalapeño.
Wicked N' Wood
383 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$12.95
A generous portion of slow smoked brisket and signature slaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on our Signature grilled bun.
|Brisket - By the Pound
|$27.95
Our Signature slow smoked brisket. Sold in quarter-pound increments.
|Brisket Combo
|$16.95
10 ounces of our Signature slow smoked brisket, served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.