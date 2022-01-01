Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
East Falmouth
/
East Falmouth
/
Cookies
East Falmouth restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA
Moto Pizza
500 WAQUOIT HWY, EAST FALMOUTH
Avg 4.3
(121 reviews)
Cookie
$2.00
More about Moto Pizza
The Buffalo Jump
277 Hatchville Rd, Falmouth
No reviews yet
Moroccan coconut snowball cookies
$16.00
these cookies have apricot jam sandwich between two cookies and rolled in coconut
More about The Buffalo Jump
