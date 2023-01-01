Quesadillas in East Falmouth
East Falmouth restaurants that serve quesadillas
Le Bon Jour -
420 east falmouth highway, East falmouth
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Build your own with your choice of meat: chicken, braised lamb, crispy fish, steak, ground beef or pork belly
Wicked N' Wood
383 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth
|Caribbean Quesadilla
|$10.45
Our Signature hickory smoked chicken, with mango salsa, shredded lettuce and sriracha aïoli in a 10" tortilla.
|Chicken n' Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.95
Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese and our Signature hickory smoked chicken in a 10" tortilla.
|Chicken n' Apple Quesadilla
|$10.45
Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, sautéed apples, our own Tangy Mustard BBQ sauce, and our Signature hickory smoked chicken in a 10" tortilla.