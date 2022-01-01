East Grand Forks restaurants you'll love

Go
East Grand Forks restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try East Grand Forks restaurants

The Spud Jr. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Spud Jr.

302 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Skipper$10.00
Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Poutine$9.00
Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with cheese curds, pulled pork, and gravy.
Liberty's Lane$12.00
Beef patty, american cheese, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, lumberjack BBQ sauce. Topped with Red River Valley Fries.
More about The Spud Jr.
Main pic

 

Joe's Diner - EGF MN

300 3rd Ave NE, East Grand Forks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Joe's Diner - EGF MN
Bully Brew Coffee House image

 

Bully Brew Coffee House

321 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bully Brew Coffee House
Map

More near East Grand Forks to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston