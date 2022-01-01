East Grand Forks restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Spud Jr.
302 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks
|The Skipper
|$10.00
Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.
|Poutine
|$9.00
Hand cut Red River Valley Fries, topped with cheese curds, pulled pork, and gravy.
|Liberty's Lane
|$12.00
Beef patty, american cheese, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, lumberjack BBQ sauce. Topped with Red River Valley Fries.
Joe's Diner - EGF MN
300 3rd Ave NE, East Grand Forks
Bully Brew Coffee House
321 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks