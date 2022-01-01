East Greenbush restaurants you'll love

Go
East Greenbush restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Greenbush

East Greenbush's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try East Greenbush restaurants

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos image

 

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos

596 Columbia Turnpike #6, East Greenbush

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Griller$11.15
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection
Buffalo Chicken$9.90
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Beef Burrito$9.15
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
Nic's Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Nic's Trattoria

1 Springhurst Drive, East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
fried rice balls, smoked mozzarella, rosa sauce
Classic Pizza$13.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Honey Diavlo$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, calabrian chili, soppressata, oregano, tino's honey
More about Nic's Trattoria
Crisp Cannoli LLC image

 

Crisp Cannoli LLC

1 Springhurst Dr, East Greenbush

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP$10.05
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and House Ranch - Comes with Chips, Pickle and Mac Salad
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE$5.41
Our breakfast sandwiches are made with 2 eggs fresh to order.
BACON EGG & CHEESE$5.41
Our breakfast sandwiches are made with 2 eggs fresh to order.
More about Crisp Cannoli LLC
Map

More near East Greenbush to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clifton Park

No reviews yet

Rensselaer

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston