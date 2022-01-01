Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
East Greenbush
/
East Greenbush
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
East Greenbush restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Crisp Cannoli LLC
1 Springhurst Dr, East Greenbush
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SANDWICH
$5.25
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$2.50
More about Crisp Cannoli LLC
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
596 Columbia Turnpike #6, East Greenbush
No reviews yet
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
More about Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos
