Quesadillas in East Greenbush

East Greenbush restaurants
East Greenbush restaurants that serve quesadillas

Crisp Cannoli LLC

1 Springhurst Dr, East Greenbush

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA W/FRENCH FRIES$12.00
Hamburger, Onions, Cheese and sides of mustard and ketchup
CHEESE QUESADILLA$10.50
TONY'S ADOBO CHICKEN QUESADILLA W/FRIES$14.50
Tony's Adobo Chicken Quesadilla - All Proceeds go to help Tony Ortiz make it to the wrestling championships in Fargo!
Adobo Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Scallions, Red Onions with sour cream and a Side of Adobo Sauce with Fries!!
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos

596 Columbia Turnpike #6, East Greenbush

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.90
Steak Quesadilla$10.15
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.15
Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions
