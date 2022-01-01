Quesadillas in East Greenbush
East Greenbush restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Crisp Cannoli LLC
Crisp Cannoli LLC
1 Springhurst Dr, East Greenbush
|CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA W/FRENCH FRIES
|$12.00
Hamburger, Onions, Cheese and sides of mustard and ketchup
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$10.50
|TONY'S ADOBO CHICKEN QUESADILLA W/FRIES
|$14.50
Tony's Adobo Chicken Quesadilla - All Proceeds go to help Tony Ortiz make it to the wrestling championships in Fargo!
Adobo Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Scallions, Red Onions with sour cream and a Side of Adobo Sauce with Fries!!