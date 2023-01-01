Tomato salad in East Greenbush
East Greenbush restaurants that serve tomato salad
More about Crisp Cannoli LLC
Crisp Cannoli LLC
1 Springhurst Dr, East Greenbush
|WHITE TUNA SALAD WRAP - LETTUCE & TOMATO
|$11.00
White Albacore Tuna with mayo and seasoning - Comes with Chips, Pickle and Mac Salad
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP - LETTUCE & TOMATO
|$11.00
Our Chicken Salad has dried cranberries, shaved almonds and a special blend of seasonings to make for an amazing salad. - Comes with Chips, Pickle and Mac Salad