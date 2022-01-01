East Greenwich bars & lounges you'll love

Go
East Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in East Greenwich

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available) image

HAMBURGERS

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)

431 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EG Avenger$13.00
Fried chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette served on an 8" artisan roll
Fried Pickle Chips$7.00
Served with chipotle aioli for dipping
Patio Caprese$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, spring mix, pesto, balsamic reduction, EVOO, served on an 8" artisan
roll | ADD chicken
More about The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
PB Bistro and Bar image

 

PB Bistro and Bar

241 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauli Wrap$12.00
Cucumber, romaine, house made pickles, spicy chickpeas, and house made ranch.
*Buffalo sauce contains nuts*
French Fries$4.50
Old Bay, Classic Sea Salt, or Truffle.
Falafel Board$16.00
Falafel, cucumber, carrots, pita, olives, plant based feta. side of tahini and hummus.
More about PB Bistro and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STATLER CHICKEN$27.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Juice
*30 minute cook time
KUNG PAO CHICKEN$13.95
Chinese Chilies, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame, Cashews
BUTTERNUT SQUASH PIZZA$12.95
Carmelized Fennel and Onion, Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, Truffle Honey
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich
Map

More near East Greenwich to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (19 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Wakefield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston