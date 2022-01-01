East Greenwich bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in East Greenwich
The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
431 Main St, East Greenwich
|Popular items
|EG Avenger
|$13.00
Fried chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette served on an 8" artisan roll
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.00
Served with chipotle aioli for dipping
|Patio Caprese
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, spring mix, pesto, balsamic reduction, EVOO, served on an 8" artisan
roll | ADD chicken
PB Bistro and Bar
241 Main St, East Greenwich
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauli Wrap
|$12.00
Cucumber, romaine, house made pickles, spicy chickpeas, and house made ranch.
*Buffalo sauce contains nuts*
|French Fries
|$4.50
Old Bay, Classic Sea Salt, or Truffle.
|Falafel Board
|$16.00
Falafel, cucumber, carrots, pita, olives, plant based feta. side of tahini and hummus.
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich
219 Main Street, East Greenwich
|Popular items
|STATLER CHICKEN
|$27.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Juice
*30 minute cook time
|KUNG PAO CHICKEN
|$13.95
Chinese Chilies, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame, Cashews
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH PIZZA
|$12.95
Carmelized Fennel and Onion, Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, Truffle Honey