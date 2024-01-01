Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

333 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN Blueberry Pancake$3.60
Vanilla cake cut with real blueberries. Maple glaze made with real maple syrup and finished with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Blueberry Pancake$3.75
Vanilla cake cut with real blueberries. Maple glaze made with real maple syrup and finished with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Flourless Blueberry Pancake$3.00
Vanilla cake cut with real blueberries. Maple glaze made with real maple syrup and finished with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
More about Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
Consumer pic

 

Jiggers Diner

145 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed Pancakes w/ Blueberry Compote$0.00
More about Jiggers Diner

