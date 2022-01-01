Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve cake

CUPCAKES

Scrumptions

5600 Post Road, East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake
Vanilla cake that has been lightly flavored with coffee. It is filled with a creamy combination of mascarpone cheese, Marsala wine and other specialty ingredients. The cake is finished with fresh whipped cream and ladyfingers and garnished with dark chocolate shavings and a dusting of cocoa
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Strawberry Crunch Cake: Two layers of strawberry cake alternating with a layer of vanilla cake. Filled and finished with strawberry butter cream frosting. The sides are covered with strawberry and vanilla crumbles. Topped with vanilla Oreo cookies and fresh strawberries.
Vanilla Birthday Cake
Vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream frosting.
Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

333 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
Pairs great with coffee! A cinnamon old fashioned topped with house-made struesel.
Carrot Cake$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts
Flourless Banana Coffee Cake$3.00
A Banana cake doughnut with a coffee glaze and garnished with gluten free oats.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.99
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chowder & Cakes$8.99
Crock of chowder and 3 clam cakes
Clam Cakes 1/2 Dozen$6.99
6 house made clam cakes
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
