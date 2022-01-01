Cake in East Greenwich
CUPCAKES
Scrumptions
5600 Post Road, East Greenwich
|Tiramisu Cake
Vanilla cake that has been lightly flavored with coffee. It is filled with a creamy combination of mascarpone cheese, Marsala wine and other specialty ingredients. The cake is finished with fresh whipped cream and ladyfingers and garnished with dark chocolate shavings and a dusting of cocoa
|Strawberry Crunch Cake
Strawberry Crunch Cake: Two layers of strawberry cake alternating with a layer of vanilla cake. Filled and finished with strawberry butter cream frosting. The sides are covered with strawberry and vanilla crumbles. Topped with vanilla Oreo cookies and fresh strawberries.
|Vanilla Birthday Cake
Vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream frosting.
Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
333 Main St, East Greenwich
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Pairs great with coffee! A cinnamon old fashioned topped with house-made struesel.
|Carrot Cake
|$4.00
Classic carrot cake flavor. Coated in a cream cheese glaze and rolled in crushed walnuts
|Flourless Banana Coffee Cake
|$3.00
A Banana cake doughnut with a coffee glaze and garnished with gluten free oats.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waysider Grille
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.99
Chocolate Lava Cake
|Chowder & Cakes
|$8.99
Crock of chowder and 3 clam cakes
|Clam Cakes 1/2 Dozen
|$6.99
6 house made clam cakes