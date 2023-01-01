Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve calamari

Finn's Harborside

38 Water St,, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$13.00
Your choice of RI Style, Buffalo or Balsamic
More about Finn's Harborside
The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Pepperoncini$13.99
Fresh calamari, hand cut, lightly fried tossed with pepperoncini peppers, garlic, basi and white wine
Calamari Italiano$13.99
Fresh calamari, hand cut lightly fried and tossed with pepperoncini, tomatoes, garlic parmesan cheese and balsamic dressing
Calamari Thai$13.99
Fresh calanari, hand cut lightly fried tossed with asian chili sauce, green onions and sesame seeds
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

