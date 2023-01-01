Calamari in East Greenwich
East Greenwich restaurants that serve calamari
Finn's Harborside
38 Water St,, East Greenwich
|Calamari
|$13.00
Your choice of RI Style, Buffalo or Balsamic
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Calamari Pepperoncini
|$13.99
Fresh calamari, hand cut, lightly fried tossed with pepperoncini peppers, garlic, basi and white wine
|Calamari Italiano
|$13.99
Fresh calamari, hand cut lightly fried and tossed with pepperoncini, tomatoes, garlic parmesan cheese and balsamic dressing
|Calamari Thai
|$13.99
Fresh calanari, hand cut lightly fried tossed with asian chili sauce, green onions and sesame seeds