Chicken sandwiches in East Greenwich

Downtown Tilly - 241 Main Street

241 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar sandwich$17.00
Chicken, romaine,aoili,parmesan, ciabatta
More about Downtown Tilly - 241 Main Street
The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parm sandwich$14.99
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet deep fried topped with mozzarella cheese and house marinara served on a grilled torpedo roll
Nashville Heat Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken patty topped with nashville hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

