Chicken sandwiches in East Greenwich

Downtown Tilly - 241 Main Street
241 Main Street, East Greenwich
|Chicken Caesar sandwich
|$17.00
Chicken, romaine,aoili,parmesan, ciabatta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Chicken Parm sandwich
|$14.99
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet deep fried topped with mozzarella cheese and house marinara served on a grilled torpedo roll
|Nashville Heat Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried chicken patty topped with nashville hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles