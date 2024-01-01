Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken wrap$14.99
Blacken chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, lettuce, Monterrey jack cheese, chipotle mayo on a grilled wrap
Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Fresh chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, with side of ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese served in a grilled wrap.
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
Jiggers Diner

145 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap ( crispy chicken strips )$13.99
More about Jiggers Diner

