Chocolate cake in East Greenwich
East Greenwich restaurants that serve chocolate cake
CUPCAKES
Scrumptions
5600 Post Road, East Greenwich
|Chocolate Birthday Cake
Chocolate cake filled and finished in a fudgy chocolate buttercream frosting. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
333 Main St, East Greenwich
|Chocolate cake with Peanut Butter Glaze AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/4 ONLY!
|$4.25
ONLY AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/4.
A chocolate cake donut with a peanut butter glaze and topped with peanuts!
|VEGAN Chocolate Cake
|$3.50
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
The Waysider Grille
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.99
Chocolate Lava Cake