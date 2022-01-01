Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in East Greenwich

Go
East Greenwich restaurants
Toast

East Greenwich restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

CUPCAKES

Scrumptions

5600 Post Road, East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Birthday Cake
Chocolate cake filled and finished in a fudgy chocolate buttercream frosting. Add a birthday greeting, confetti and/or ribbon to personalize at no additional charge. 8" (serves 8 to 12). ***For specialty cake orders, please call us to discuss and place a custom order.
More about Scrumptions
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

333 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate cake with Peanut Butter Glaze AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/4 ONLY!$4.25
ONLY AVAILABLE MONDAY 4/4.
A chocolate cake donut with a peanut butter glaze and topped with peanuts!
VEGAN Chocolate Cake$3.50
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
More about Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.99
Chocolate Lava Cake
More about The Waysider Grille
Restaurant banner

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

Browse other tasty dishes in East Greenwich

Cake

Salmon

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Ravioli

Margherita Pizza

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near East Greenwich to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston