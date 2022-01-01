Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve cookies

CUPCAKES

Scrumptions

5600 Post Road, East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
One-pound box of butter cookies$24.50
A one-pound box of our most popular butter cookies with a selection of seasonal favorites.
Spring Butter Cookies Boxes
A box of our most popular butter cookies with a selection of seasonal favorites.
Chocolate Chip - 6 Cookies$10.50
Made with butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about Scrumptions
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

333 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg$2.25
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.
Oreo Cookie Frosted Brioche AVAILABLE MONDAY 3/28 ONLY!$4.25
AVAILABLE MONDAY 3/28 ONLY!
Brioche donut with vanilla buttercream and an Oreo cookie crumble.
More about Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

