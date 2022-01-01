Cookies in East Greenwich
CUPCAKES
Scrumptions
5600 Post Road, East Greenwich
|One-pound box of butter cookies
|$24.50
A one-pound box of our most popular butter cookies with a selection of seasonal favorites.
|Spring Butter Cookies Boxes
A box of our most popular butter cookies with a selection of seasonal favorites.
|Chocolate Chip - 6 Cookies
|$10.50
Made with butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
333 Main St, East Greenwich
|Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg
|$2.25
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.
|Oreo Cookie Frosted Brioche AVAILABLE MONDAY 3/28 ONLY!
|$4.25
AVAILABLE MONDAY 3/28 ONLY!
Brioche donut with vanilla buttercream and an Oreo cookie crumble.