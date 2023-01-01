Pork tenderloin in East Greenwich
East Greenwich restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Pork Tenderloin
|$21.99
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street
219 Main Street, East Greenwich
|*PORK TENDERLOIN SPECIAL
|$29.95
GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN WITH SWEET POTATOES, RED ONIONS, APPLES AND SWISS CHARD WITH A MARSALA MUSHROOM WINE SAUCE