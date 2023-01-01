Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
Pork Tenderloin$21.99
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
*PORK TENDERLOIN SPECIAL$29.95
GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN WITH SWEET POTATOES, RED ONIONS, APPLES AND SWISS CHARD WITH A MARSALA MUSHROOM WINE SAUCE
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street

