Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in East Greenwich

Go
East Greenwich restaurants
Toast

East Greenwich restaurants that serve risotto

The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Risotto$21.99
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
Restaurant banner

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
*PAELLA STYLE RISOTTO$32.95
SAFFRON RISOTTO, SHRIMP, MUSSELS, SCALLOPS AND CHORIZO, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PEAS, GARLIC, WHITE WINE, BUTTER, CHICKEN STOCK BROTH
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in East Greenwich

Hummus

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Clams

Chicken Parmesan

Caprese Salad

Dumplings

Salmon

Map

More near East Greenwich to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston