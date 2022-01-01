Salmon in East Greenwich
The Waysider Grille
5702 post rd, east greenwich
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$18.99
Salmon filet encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$18.99
Fresh Salmon pan-seared and finished with white wine, garlic, lemon sauce and diced tomatoes served with rice pilaf and broccoli.
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$19.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank seasoned with a touch of Dijon mustard and brown sugar served with rice and broccoli.
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich
219 Main Street, East Greenwich
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
|$29.95
CRISP LOCAL GREENS, ENGLISH PEAS, ASPARAGUS TIPS, NARRAGANSETT CREAMERY FETA, PICKLED WATERMELON RADISHES AND PARSNIPS, SPICY GREEN GARBANZO BEANS, CARDAMOM VINAIGRETTE, MUSTARD GLAZE