Salmon in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve salmon

The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sesame Salmon Salad$18.99
Salmon filet encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.
Pan Seared Salmon$18.99
Fresh Salmon pan-seared and finished with white wine, garlic, lemon sauce and diced tomatoes served with rice pilaf and broccoli.
Cedar Plank Salmon$19.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank seasoned with a touch of Dijon mustard and brown sugar served with rice and broccoli.
More about The Waysider Grille
Restaurant banner

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$29.95
CRISP LOCAL GREENS, ENGLISH PEAS, ASPARAGUS TIPS, NARRAGANSETT CREAMERY FETA, PICKLED WATERMELON RADISHES AND PARSNIPS, SPICY GREEN GARBANZO BEANS, CARDAMOM VINAIGRETTE, MUSTARD GLAZE
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich

