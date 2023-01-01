Scallops in East Greenwich
East Greenwich restaurants that serve scallops
More about Finn's Harborside
Finn's Harborside
38 Water St,, East Greenwich
|Baked Scallops
|$29.00
Baked with white wine, butter & topped with seasoned bread crumbs
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street
219 Main Street, East Greenwich
|PAN SEARED SCALLOPS
|$34.50
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS, CRISPY SWEET AND SOUR DUMPLINGS, SHITAKE MUSHROOMS, SNAP PEAS, RED PEPPERS AND CARROTS WITH A SPICY SWEET POTATO, COCONUT AND RED CURRY BISQUE