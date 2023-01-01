Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in East Greenwich

Go
East Greenwich restaurants
Toast

East Greenwich restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Finn's Harborside

38 Water St,, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Scallops$29.00
Baked with white wine, butter & topped with seasoned bread crumbs
More about Finn's Harborside
Restaurant banner

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street

219 Main Street, East Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS$34.50
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS, CRISPY SWEET AND SOUR DUMPLINGS, SHITAKE MUSHROOMS, SNAP PEAS, RED PEPPERS AND CARROTS WITH A SPICY SWEET POTATO, COCONUT AND RED CURRY BISQUE
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - East Greenwich - 219 Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in East Greenwich

Dumplings

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Lobsters

Salmon

Cake

Fish And Chips

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near East Greenwich to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1538 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston