Strawberry shortcake in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

CUPCAKES

Scrumptions

5600 Post Road, East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake
Vanilla cake filled with fresh whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries and finished with fresh whipped cream and glazed strawberries.
Strawberry Whipped Cream Shortcake
Vanilla cake filled with fresh whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries and finished with fresh whipped cream and glazed strawberries.
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

333 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$3.60
Just like the ice cream bar! Vanilla cake with a fresh strawberry glaze. Topped with house-made shortcake.
