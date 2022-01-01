Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in East Greenwich

East Greenwich restaurants
East Greenwich restaurants that serve tacos

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available) image

HAMBURGERS

The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)

431 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco (cod)$12.00
Fried or Cajun seared Fresh Cod. Topped with pineapple jalapeño salsa, chipotle aioli, cilantro and house made slaw.
Street Tacos (2) (GF)$9.00
Two tacos served with house made coleslaw, pickled onion, jalapeño, sour cream, cilantro and lime with choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, cauliflower or steak tips (+4) on flour or gluten free corn tortillas.
Fish Tacos (2) (GF)$14.00
More about The Patio on Main (Heated Tent Dining Available)
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos image

 

PB Bistro and Bar

241 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (150 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos$12.00
(3) 6in corn tortillas, jackfruit, white rice, corn, BBQ sauce, house coleslaw (contains jalapeno). Served with a side of pico.
More about PB Bistro and Bar

