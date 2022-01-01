Go
Toast

East Hae

Come on in and enjoy!

98N. 6th St.

No reviews yet

Location

98N. 6th St.

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soho Square Pizza

No reviews yet

We make old-world, brick oven style pizza using simple, high end ingredients. We only use fresh mozz made in-house daily.

BreakHouse Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crosta Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Crispy Neapolitan style pizza and Burgers

Young Ethel’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston