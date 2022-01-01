East Hampton restaurants you'll love
East Hampton's top cuisines
Must-try East Hampton restaurants
More about Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant
Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant
295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Roasted Heritage Chicken
|$36.00
|Little Gem Lettuces
|$25.00
|FRESH LEMONADE
|$7.00
More about Rita Cantina
Rita Cantina
28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Lamb Taco
|$12.00
Slow-cooked, citrus spiced.
|Green Salad
|$14.00
Heirloom tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.
|Fluke Taco
|$14.00
Pickled cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, queso fresco.
More about Blue Parrot
Blue Parrot
33A Main St, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Nacho Macho
|$20.00
House-Made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapeños | gluten free
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$25.00
* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order * / gluten free
|Guacamole 16oz
|$28.00
Fresh Avocado, White Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño | gluten free, vegetarian
More about Carissa's the Bakery
SANDWICHES
Carissa's the Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Nitrate-free turkey, kohlrabi slaw, green tomatoes, romaine, and smoked tomato aioli, on house-baked baguette.
|Butter Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
|Classic Baguette
|$6.00
Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.
More about The Springs Tavern
GRILL
The Springs Tavern
15 Fort Pond Blvd, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with baby , arugula, our house basil-pesto mayo, shaved red onion and tomato on a fresh brioche roll
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Crispy Mozzarella sticks served with marinara dipping sauce
|Meatloaf
|$22.00
Butcher blend of ground beef, pork and veal mix, served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted garlic gravy, and seasonal vegetables ( butternut squash, kale, parsnips, carrots, onion )
More about Carissas the Bakery
Carissas the Bakery
68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
|Popular items
|Salted Soured Pickled Rye
|$8.50
Baked with locally grown rye, salt, pickle brine, caraway seeds, and a natural rye starter first cultured in Southampton in 1999. Vegan.
|'Almost' Hard Boiled Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
Jammy yolk eggs with caper aioli and raddichio on baguette.
|Zucchini Mozzarella
|$13.00
Slices of zucchini with pesto and mozzarella, on sourdough.