East Hampton restaurants you'll love

Go
East Hampton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Hampton

East Hampton's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try East Hampton restaurants

Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd, East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Heritage Chicken$36.00
Little Gem Lettuces$25.00
FRESH LEMONADE$7.00
More about Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant
Rita Cantina image

 

Rita Cantina

28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Taco$12.00
Slow-cooked, citrus spiced.
Green Salad$14.00
Heirloom tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.
Fluke Taco$14.00
Pickled cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, queso fresco.
More about Rita Cantina
Blue Parrot image

 

Blue Parrot

33A Main St, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nacho Macho$20.00
House-Made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapeños | gluten free
Carne Asada Tacos$25.00
* Three (3) LIKE Tacos per Order * / gluten free
Guacamole 16oz$28.00
Fresh Avocado, White Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño | gluten free, vegetarian
More about Blue Parrot
Carissa's the Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Nitrate-free turkey, kohlrabi slaw, green tomatoes, romaine, and smoked tomato aioli, on house-baked baguette.
Butter Croissant$4.50
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
Classic Baguette$6.00
Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.
More about Carissa's the Bakery
The Springs Tavern image

GRILL

The Springs Tavern

15 Fort Pond Blvd, East Hampton

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with baby , arugula, our house basil-pesto mayo, shaved red onion and tomato on a fresh brioche roll
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Crispy Mozzarella sticks served with marinara dipping sauce
Meatloaf$22.00
Butcher blend of ground beef, pork and veal mix, served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted garlic gravy, and seasonal vegetables ( butternut squash, kale, parsnips, carrots, onion )
More about The Springs Tavern
Carissas the Bakery image

 

Carissas the Bakery

68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Soured Pickled Rye$8.50
Baked with locally grown rye, salt, pickle brine, caraway seeds, and a natural rye starter first cultured in Southampton in 1999. Vegan.
'Almost' Hard Boiled Egg Sandwich$14.00
Jammy yolk eggs with caper aioli and raddichio on baguette.
Zucchini Mozzarella$13.00
Slices of zucchini with pesto and mozzarella, on sourdough.
More about Carissas the Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Buongiorno Bakery - East Hampton

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Panzanella$15.00
Focaccia, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Taggascia Olives, Cucumber and Aged Red Wine Vinaigrette
Italian Croissants
Pistachios Tiramisu$8.00
More about Buongiorno Bakery - East Hampton

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Hampton

Croissants

Egg Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Soup

Chocolate Croissants

Avocado Toast

Map

More near East Hampton to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Riverhead

No reviews yet

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Westhampton Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston