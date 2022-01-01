Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Barbacoas in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Barbacoas
East Hampton restaurants that serve barbacoas
Rita Cantina
28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Lamb Barbacoa Taco
$12.00
Slow-cooked, citrus spiced.
More about Rita Cantina
Blue Parrot
33A Main St, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Chicken Barbacoa Quesadilla
$23.00
Two Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream
More about Blue Parrot
