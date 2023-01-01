Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Cappuccino
East Hampton restaurants that serve cappuccino
SANDWICHES
Carissa's the Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
Avg 4
(128 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.50
Our proprietary espresso blend + steamed milk foam of your choice.
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Tutto Caffe
55 Main St, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$7.00
More about Tutto Caffe
