Cappuccino in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
Toast

East Hampton restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
Our proprietary espresso blend + steamed milk foam of your choice.
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Tutto Caffe

55 Main St, East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$7.00
More about Tutto Caffe

