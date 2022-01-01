Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Chicken Sandwiches
East Hampton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Blue Parrot
33A Main St, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
$24.00
More about Blue Parrot
GRILL
The Springs Tavern
15 Fort Pond Blvd, East Hampton
Avg 4.5
(11 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with baby , arugula, our house basil-pesto mayo, shaved red onion and tomato on a fresh brioche roll
More about The Springs Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in East Hampton
Cookies
Lobster Rolls
Chocolate Croissants
Sorbet
Tacos
Hummus
Avocado Toast
Cake
More near East Hampton to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Westhampton Beach
No reviews yet
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston