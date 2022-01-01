Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
East Hampton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Blue Parrot image

 

Blue Parrot

33A Main St, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$24.00
More about Blue Parrot
The Springs Tavern image

GRILL

The Springs Tavern

15 Fort Pond Blvd, East Hampton

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Panko crusted chicken breast with baby , arugula, our house basil-pesto mayo, shaved red onion and tomato on a fresh brioche roll
More about The Springs Tavern

