Chocolate bars in East Hampton

Matcha Chocolate is handcrafted with shade grown, stone milled Japanese matcha and Belgian white chocolate. Each bar contains 2.5 servings of matcha and showcases the intense color, aroma and natural sweetness that only pinnacle grade matcha can provide.

Ingredients: White chocolate (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, soya lecithin, pure vanilla), matcha green tea powder. CONTAINS MILK.

Manufactured in a facility that also processes: milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, soy, almond, cashew, walnut, pecan and coconut.

