Chocolate bars in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
East Hampton restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Guild Hall image

 

Guild Hall

158 Main Street, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew KIND Bar$1.00
More about Guild Hall
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Kettl Matcha Chocolate Bar$11.00
Matcha Chocolate is handcrafted with shade grown, stone milled Japanese matcha and Belgian white chocolate. Each bar contains 2.5 servings of matcha and showcases the intense color, aroma and natural sweetness that only pinnacle grade matcha can provide.
Ingredients: White chocolate (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, soya lecithin, pure vanilla), matcha green tea powder. CONTAINS MILK.
Manufactured in a facility that also processes: milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, soy, almond, cashew, walnut, pecan and coconut.
More about Carissa's the Bakery

