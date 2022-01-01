Chocolate cake in East Hampton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$55.00
Available by 11 am. Chocolate flourless cake with meringue peaks, chocolate pearls, gold leaf and seasonal organic flower petals. Gluten and nut free.
8" Flourless Chocolate Cake$75.00
A larger version of our classic flourless chocolate cake. Feeds 8-10 guests.
Slice of Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Carissas the Bakery

68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flower Petal Flourless Chocolate Cake$55.00
Chocolate flourless cake with meringue peaks, chocolate pearls, gold leaf and seasonal organic flower petals. Gluten and nut free.
More about Carissas the Bakery

