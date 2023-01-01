Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
East Hampton restaurants that serve clam chowder

Springs Tavern and Grill

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder$12.00
Locally sourced clams, cream, potatoes, bacon & thyme
More about Springs Tavern and Grill
Sant Ambroeus - East Hampton

66 NEWTOWN LANE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder*$34.00
clam chowder, potato, leek, basil
*Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our
bread, baked goods, and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While
we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of major food allergens.
More about Sant Ambroeus - East Hampton

