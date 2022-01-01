Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
East Hampton restaurants that serve clams

Moby’s image

PIZZA

Moby’s

341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton North

Avg 4.5 (4721 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels & Clams$26.00
pork salumi, onions, garlic, white wine
More about Moby’s
Item pic

 

Rita Cantina - 28 Maidstone Park Road

28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo & Clams$22.00
Local littlenecks, hand-rolled chorizo, serrano peppers, salsa rojas.
More about Rita Cantina - 28 Maidstone Park Road
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
PYSCIS Razor Clams$20.00
Deliciously savoury and sweet-smelling, these razor clams in olive oil are of the highest quality. This is a food that can't be kept; it should be enjoyed as soon as possible.

Galician conserve razor clams in the finest olive oil, harvested in 2021 using traditional methods and hand-processed in Cambados.
More about Carissa's the Bakery

