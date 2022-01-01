Clams in East Hampton
East Hampton restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA
Moby’s
341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton North
|Mussels & Clams
|$26.00
pork salumi, onions, garlic, white wine
Rita Cantina - 28 Maidstone Park Road
28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton
|Chorizo & Clams
|$22.00
Local littlenecks, hand-rolled chorizo, serrano peppers, salsa rojas.
SANDWICHES
Carissa's the Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
|PYSCIS Razor Clams
|$20.00
Deliciously savoury and sweet-smelling, these razor clams in olive oil are of the highest quality. This is a food that can't be kept; it should be enjoyed as soon as possible.
Galician conserve razor clams in the finest olive oil, harvested in 2021 using traditional methods and hand-processed in Cambados.